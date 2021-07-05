IT-DAT Academy dominated yesterday’s CARICOM 10K Race here in St Vincent and the Grenadines winning the Men’s and Women’s Categories.

Mark Edwards won the Men’s race, with Linda Mc Dowall taking the Women’s Race. Each athlete collected EC$500.00 for their efforts.

The 10K was started at the Racquet Club Gap at Prospect, while yesterday’s second event, the 5-K run, jog and walk race started at Dr. Ackie’s Clinic at Arnos Vale. Both races finished in Front of CIBC First Caribbean International Bank on Halifax Street here in Kingstown.\

The Events were held at the start of Week of Activities for the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting.

