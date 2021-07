The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment said persons with pre-existing health conditions should seriously consider vaccination against Covid-19.



The Ministry explained that Covid-19 vaccines are designed to help the body’s immune system recognize the virus that causes Covid -19 and produce antibodies to attack that virus if the body encounters it in the future.



Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update

