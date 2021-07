The Court matter of cross-complaints involving Cornelius John, Ashelle Morgan and Karim Nelson has been adjourned.

The case was up for hearing at the Calliaqua Magistrates Court this morning, but was adjourned until Tuesday August 17th.

All three Defendants in the matter were granted bail after pleading Not Guilty to various charges, during an appearance at the Serious Offences Court last month.

