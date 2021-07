The Ministry of Health is reporting an increase in the number of people across the country getting vaccinated against COVID19.

This statement was made by Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Simone Keizer Beache who said as of yesterday July 5th they had administered more than twenty-five thousand doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update

