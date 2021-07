The Lion’s Clubs of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been actively involved in providing assistance to individuals affected by the eruption the La Soufriere volcano.

The clubs hosted a press conference yesterday to update the media on its relief initiative which amount to over one million dollars so far.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in in today’s La Soufriere Volcano update

