A new Community Disaster Response Team (CDRT) has been officially commissioned in the Magum/Overland community.

The community is one of three which were selected as part of a capacity-building programme under the auspices of the SVG Red Cross, with support from the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO.

A number of risk factors have been identified in the community and the training opportunity provided to the newly formed group has positioned the group members to mitigate many of the challenges, should they arise.

Each team member has undergone intensive training in 10 modules, along with live simulations to cement their skills.

The modules covered Health in Emergencies, Shelter Management, Light Search & Rescue, and Community Assessment after a Disaster, Stress Management and Psycho-social Support, Fire Safety, Disaster Response Management, Disaster Preparedness, Roles & Responsibilities Structures.

The training was guided by a cadre of Facilitators from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, NEMO and the SVG Red Cross.

