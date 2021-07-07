All students who have yet to receive tablets can expect one by the end of the month

Students who have not yet received the tablet computers which are being distributed by the Government have been assured that they will have them by the end of the month.

This assurance came from Minister of Education Curtis King, as he responded to a question from the Opposition in Parliament yesterday, seeking to determine if students had received tablets.

Minister King said only a small number of children in the primary school system have not yet received tablet computers from the government.

Minister King said the distribution of tablets to schools forms part of the Government’s imitative to integrate ICT into the school curriculum, in order to facilitate and enhance digital learning.

