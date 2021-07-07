The University of the West Indies Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Country Site, has expressed condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Kenneth John on his passing.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the Open Campus said Dr. John served as the first Resident Tutor for the University of the West Indies Department of Extra-Mural Studies in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 1964 to 1967.

The release said during this period, Dr. John was instrumental in initiating several outreach activities, including the introduction of ‘O’ Level Classes in the rural areas. It said he spear-headed a series of panel discussions and lectures on local, regional, and international affairs. And, he also founded a magazine titled; Flambeau which later became part of the Extra-Mural activities of which he was the Editor. The magazine later gained recognition regionally, in literary and intellectual circles.

The Open Campus said Dr. John continued to support the work of the University Centre, as it was often referred to, long after he left. He attended numerous lectures and participated in workshops held by the University of the West Indies. In 2013, he delivered a lecture on National Heroes as part of the Open Campus’ contribution to the conversation on Heroes and Heritage.

The release said Dr. Kenneth John will also be remembered for his many articles on various aspects of Vincentian history, especially on its political history.

It added that he was a proud alumnus of the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies.

