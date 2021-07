Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti and Guadeloupe advanced to the Group Stage of the CONCACAF Gold cup with victories yesterday at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Trinidad and Tobago defeated French Guiana 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Haiti beat Bermuda 4-1, and Guadeloupe had a 10-9 victory on penalty kicks over Guatemala after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

