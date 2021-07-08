Novak Djokovic beats Marton Fucsovics in yesterday’s Wimbledon match

The overwhelming favourite to win Wimbledon. World number 1, Novak Djokovic put in another solid performance yesterday to beat Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics to reach the semi-finals. Djokovic won in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 for the fourth match in a row.

He is aiming to claim a record equaling 20th Grand Slam title.

Canadian, Denis Shapovalov also won his quarter-final match beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

The other quarter-final was won by Italian, Matteo Berrittini who defeated Felix Auger Allassime 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

