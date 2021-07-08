The Sports Department of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College has drawn up a Health Protocol Plan for its 2021-2022 Sports Programme in an effort prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Programme runs from 29th September this year to 11th March next year. During this period, all the Sports Competitions of the Community College will be held under strict COVID-19 Protocols designed by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment including PCR Tests or COVID-19 vaccination at least two days prior to the start of any competition; temperature tests at least 40 minutes before the start of each match; mandatory wearing of masks by substitutes and team officials while on the bench; the provision of two tents and 9 chairs spaced three feet apart for each team; and hand sanitisation stations.

