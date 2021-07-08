Two more bills were passed in Parliament this morning

The Stamp Amendment Bill was also passed in Parliament this morning,

Several Members of Parliament contributed to the debate on the Bill, which was tabled by Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves.

Minister Gonsalves says this new measure will allow for additional categories for exemption of stamp duties.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke about the circumstances which allowed for the changes to be made to the Stamp Amendment Bill.

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund Amendment Bill was also passed during today’s session.

Parliament has been adjourned until, Thursday 29th July 2021 at 10am.

