An Open Forum to discuss the way forward for the Entertainment Industry in light of the COVID19 Pandemic, has been described as a huge success

An Open Forum which was held this week to discuss the way forward for the Entertainment Industry in light of the COVID19 Pandemic, has been described as a huge success.

The discussion was spearheaded by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, and also involved the Ministry of Culture, R.S Productions and the Carnival Development Corporation.

Co-ordinator of Cultural Industries in the Ministry of Culture and Head of R.S Productions, Rodney Small said the session included a discussion on the issue of vaccination for Entertainers.

