At the close of play yesterday, the second day of the One-off Test, Zimbabwe were 114-1 in their 1st innings in reply to Bangladesh’s 1st innings score of 468.

The Bangladesh total included an unbeaten 150 from Mahmudullah, Liton Das’ 95, 75 by Taskin Ahmed, and 70 from captain, Monimul Haq.

For Zimbabwe, fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani took 4-94, fast bowler, Donald Tiripano captured 2-58, and fast bowler, Victor Nyauchi had 2-92. There was a wicket each to left-arm, fast bowler, Richard Ngarava (1-83) and left-arm, leg-spinner, Milton Shumba (1-64).

In Zimbabwe’s reply of 114-1 at the close of play yesterday, opening batsman, Milton Shumba made 41. Captain, Brendan Taylor was on 37 not out, and opening batsman, Takudzwanashe Kaitano on 33 not out.

