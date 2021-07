Minister responsible for Seaports, Julian Francis has outlined the challenges which have arisen in relation to the failure of the Dry Dock at the Ottley Hall Marina.

He spoke on the issue, as he responded to a question from the opposition in Parliament this week.

Minister Francis also outlined the possible solutions which can be taken to try to fix the Dry Dock at the Ottley Hall Marina.

He however noted that it would be cheaper to build a new Dry Dock than to repair the current one.

