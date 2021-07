MS HILDA JOHN of Poughkeepsie (Pu-kep-c), New York formerly of Mesopotamia and Calder died on Thursday July 1st at the age of 79. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 11th at the Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church, 457 Grand Ave Fulton Brooklyn Ave. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Canarsie (Ca- nar-c) Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York.

