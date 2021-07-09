One new COVID-19 positive case was reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from one hundred (100) samples processed on Wednesday July 7th, 2021.

Five new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Eighty-eight (89) cases are currently active and twelve persons (12) with COVID-19 have died. Two thousand two hundred and forty-one (2241) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, one hundred and forty-one (2141) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19.

The Committee says, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, compliance with the protocols including the effective use of masks, physical distancing, and the evidence-based recommendations to be vaccinated with the available vaccines, is strongly recommended.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

