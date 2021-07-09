The Call to reduce the Volcano Alert Level from Orange to Yellow is still in progress

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said a comprehensive plan must be finalized before the Government takes the decision to reduce the Volcano Alert Level from Orange to Yellow.

He made the point the Eyeing La Soufriere Programme this morning, as he reported on discussions held on the issue this week, during a meeting of Cabinet.

The Prime Minister said the Government wants to ensure the safety of all Vincentians, before changing the Volcano Alert level

Prime Minister Gonsalves said a Committee has also been set up to move the process along.

