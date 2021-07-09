The Ministry of Housing will be organizing temporary and permanent housing for persons affected by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano

A Committee has been put in place in the Ministry of Housing, to deal with the provision of temporary and permanent housing for persons affected by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano

Word of this came from Minister responsible for Housing and Informal Human Settlements Dr. Orando Brewster, as he responded to a question from the opposition in Parliament this week.

The question related to the relocation of evacuees following the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Minister Brewster said some of the displaced families have said that their preference is to return home rather than be re-located.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

