The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society continues its remarkable work

Three months after the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society continues to impact the lives of hundreds of Vincentians through relief aid and other humanitarian efforts.

The Red Cross has been working alongside the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), since the April 9th eruption.

Over 1,500 affected families have been able to receive assistance including water, food parcels, essential household items, hygiene and cleaning kits, cleaning tools, financial aid, and other emergency relief items.

President of the local Red Cross Society, Bernard Morgan said the organisation is receiving strong support from a number of individuals and entities.

Mr. Morgan said, as the Volcano Recovery phase progresses, citizens are being advised to be prepared for weather events, associated with the Hurricane Season.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

