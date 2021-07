The Group Stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup Football Championship started last Saturday when Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago played to a 0-0 draw in Group A in Dallas.

Yesterday, Canada beat Martinique 4-1 in Group B in Kansas City, the USA defeated Haiti 1-0 also in Group B in Kansas City, and El Salvador won from Guatemala 2-0 in Group B in Texas.

