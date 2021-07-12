The Milwaukee Bucks has finally defeated the Phoenix Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo rebounded from a serious knee injury two weeks ago which threatened to keep him out of the rest of the NBA season to score 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the NBA Finals’ return to Milwaukee Bucks who defeated Phoenix Suns 120-100 last night to cut the Phoenix Suns’ lead to 2-1.

The first NBA Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974 easily went to Milwaukee Bucks, with Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks overwhelming Phoenix Suns to the tune of a 20-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Game 4 is Wednesday night, with the series guaranteed to go back to Phoenix afterward.

Antetokounmpo, who missed the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals because of a hyperextended left knee, and was no sure thing to even be ready to start this series, followed up his 42-point, 12-rebound performance in Game 2 by doing it all again, even making his free throws this time.

Antetokounmpo went 13 of 17 at the line. With two straight 40-point games in the NBA Finals, he’s halfway to Michael Jordan’s record set against Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul had 19 points and nine assists, but the Suns got next to nothing from his star backcourt mate, Booker who shot 3 for 14, scoring just 10 points.

Milwaukee Bucks are seeking their second NBA title and hadn’t even played for one in 47 years. They took control of last night’s game by outscoring Phoenix Suns 30-9 over the last nine minutes of the second quarter, then ending the third with a 16-0 finish.

