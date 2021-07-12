The West Indies Women’s and Men’s teams are scheduled to play limited overs matches in the Caribbean today.

At 9.30 a. m, the West Indies Women will oppose Pakistan Women in 3rd One Day International at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. The West Indies Women are leading 2-0 in that 5-match Series.

Then at 7.30 p. m, the West Indies Men will play against Australia Men in the 3rd Twenty/20 International at the Daren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia. The West Indies are ahead 2-0 in that 5-match Series

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

