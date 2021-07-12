West Indies has defeated Australia once again

The West Indies batsmen came good and their bowlers delivered once again to defeat Australia by 56 runs in the 2nd Twenty/20 International at the Daren Sammy Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Saturday night.

As he did in the first match last Friday night, Australia’s captain, Aaron Finch won the toss and fielded first, but unlike then, the West Indies batting did not disappoint. Shimron Hetmyer showed his best form for some time before he was run out for 61 in the 18th over of the innings. He batted for 59 minutes, scored 61 off 36 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes. He and Dwayne Bravo, 47 not out off 34 balls with a four, and 3 sixes, shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 103 off 61 balls to lift the West Indies from 59-3 to 162-4. After that, all-rounder, Andre Russell made a quick-fire 24 off 8 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes to take the West Indies to 196-4 off their 20 overs. At the top of the innings, Lendl Simmons made 30 off 21 balls.

For Australia, fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood took 1-39, left-arm, leg-spinner, Ashton Agar captured 1-28, and medium pacer, Mitchell Marsh had 1-18.

Once again, middle-order, batsman, Mitchell Marsh led Australia’s batting with a second consecutive half century, 54. No other batsman reached 20 as leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh Jr. (3-29), left-arm, fast bowler, Sheldon Cottrell (2-22), fast bowler, Fidel Edwards (1-8), medium pacer, Andre Russell (1-22), medium pacer, Dwayne Bravo (1-29), and off-spinner, Chris Gayle (1-1) combined to dismiss Australia for 140 off 19.2 overs to win the match by 56 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series.

The third match is scheduled for today at 7.30 p. m at the Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia.

NBC will also carry live coverage of the match.

