Jamaica dominated the North Americian, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Last weekend

Last weekend, Jamaica dominated the North Americian, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-23 and Under-18 Athletics Championships, the first of the area’s regional events in 17 months.

With the CARIFTA Games suspended two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the regional championships opened an elusive competitive opportunity for Under-20 athletes in the region.

Jamaica’s team of 61 athletes was the largest of the 19 participating countries. Jamaica topped the medals table with 67 medals (39 gold, 18 silver and 10 bronze), ahead of the host nation, Costa Rica 62 medals (19 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze), and the Bahamas 42 medals (17 gold,18 silver and 42 bronze). The St Vincent and the Grenadines 6-member team to the Championships won 7 medals (3 gold, 3 silver and a bronze), and two members of the team set new National records in their events.

Eighteen-year-old Bahamian, Camille Rutherford took the sprint double by winning the 100 metres in 11.36 seconds, and the 200 metres in 23.42 seconds, a personal best time.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the United States, Canada, Cuba and Mexico did not attend the Games.

