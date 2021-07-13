Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters said St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to make major strides in the fight against cybercrime.

She made this statement recently while addressing a United Nations Security Council virtual high level debate, on the topic “Maintaining International Peace and Security in Cyberspace”.

Senator Peters noted that while International Peace and Security can be engendered by the abuse of Information and Communications Technology by individuals and organizations, his country continues to put measures in place to ensure that issues of this nature can be addressed if they do occur here.

She said despite the many challenges which the country faces, two laws have already been passed to address issues of cyber security as she reiterated the country’s commitment to regional cyber security.

