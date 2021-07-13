The United Nations continues to lend a helping hand

Vincentians who have been impacted by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere, are continuing to receive humanitarian assistance from the United Nations.

In April, the United Nations launched an International Funding Appeal to raise funds for people impacted by the volcanic eruption.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Humanitarian phase will likely come to end in August this year.

United Nations Agencies also provided drinking water; Hygiene Kits; and other supplies to some of the most vulnerable people.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

