The Youlou Arts Centre is finalizing arrangements for the hosting of its Summer Art Program dubbed “I-Super Duper: Heroes edition”.

The program which is targeting children in the age group 5-15 will take place at the Youlou Arts Centre in Indian Bay.

Teacher at the Centre Shanique Stewart said the team is making sure it is well organized to receive the participants.

Ms. Stewart is encouraging parents to enroll their children in the program which promises to be fun for all participants.

