Director of the UWI Seismic Research Centre, and Dr. Erouscilla Joseph says not much volcanic activity was recorded at the La Soufriere Volcano over the last twenty-four hours.

Dr. Joseph, who is now the Lead Scientist monitoring the La Soufriere volcano, provided an update on NBC Radio this morning.

Yolande Richards tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

