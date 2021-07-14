The Government of Japan has extended an Emergency Grant Aid of 1.58 million US dollars to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Government of Japan has decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 1.58 million US dollars to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to support the populations affected by the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The emergency grant will finance humanitarian assistance in the areas of shelter renovation and food assistance through the International Organization for Migration {IOM} and the World Food Programme {WFP}.

The funds will be used for the improvement of living conditions and hygiene to approximately 1,100 displaced people through shelter renovation, and the provision of food and Non-Food Items such as basic household items to approximately 5,000 people.

This aid follows the Government of Japan’s previous donation of emergency relief goods to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in May 2021.

The Government of Japan extends its hope for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ earliest recovery and will continue to offer its support to Caribbean countries to overcome the vulnerabilities inherent to Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

