The process of relocation for displaced persons has commenced

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the process has started to relocate people in some communities who have been displaced by the La Soufriere volcanic eruption.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said a committee headed by Chief Physical Planner Donette Hull has been appointed to provide technical assistance to the physical planning Unit

He said the Committee has already identified an area in Sandy Bay to be demarcated.

Dr. Gonsalves says lands have already been identified for the construction of twenty houses in the first instance.

