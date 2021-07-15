Lead Scientist monitoring La Soufriere Volcano, Dr. Erouscilla Joseph has commended the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been commended for its continued work in enhancing a map which illustrates the most vulnerable areas across the country to Lahars and Pyroclastic Flows from La Soufriere Volcano.

This commendation comes from Lead Scientist monitoring La Soufriere Volcano, Dr. Erouscilla Joseph.

Dr. Joseph said the new map shows that the majority of Lahars which affected human settlements during the recent explosive eruption were observed in the North East of the country and the map will serve as a guide for where resettlement can occur.

