NBC’s La Soufriere Volcano Update for July 15th 2021

Vincentians are being reminded that there is currently no need for them to worry about the Thermal Anomalies taking place at the La Soufriere Volcano at this time.

The reminder was issued by Director of the UWI Seismic Research Centre, Dr. Erouscilla Joseph during the Eyeing La Soufriere program aired on NBC Radio.

Dr. Joseph, who is now the Lead Scientist monitoring the La Soufriere volcano, said they will continue to monitor the Volcano and reinstall monitoring equipment to ensure that they can issue Vincentians with relevant timely updates.

Recardo Wilson tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

