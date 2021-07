There were victories yesterday for El Salvador and Mexico in the Group Stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States.

El Salvador defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 in Group A at Frisco in Dallas, and Mexico had a 3-0 win over Guatemala also in Group A in Dallas.

Another two matches are being played today. Haiti will meet Canada in Group B at 7.30 p. m, and Martinique will oppose the United States in another Group B match at 9.30 p. m.

