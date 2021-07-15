Two Government Ministries have benefited from the Republic of China, Taiwan through its Simply Help Foundation.

A 20-foot container was today donated to the Ministry of National Mobilization and the Ministry of Education at an official handover ceremony at the Redemption Sharpes Community Centre.

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calvin Ho says Taiwan is pleased to provide continued assistance to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Curtis King says he is grateful that his Ministry is a recipient of support from the Simply Help Foundation.

Minister of National Mobilization, Dr. Orando Brewster expressed gratitude to the Government of Taiwan from coming to the aid of his Ministry.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

