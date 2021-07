An appeal has been made for Vincentians to redouble their efforts in the fight against Dengue Fever, even in the midst of the COVID19 Pandemic.

The appeal comes from Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, who tells NBC News that the number of persons contracting Dengue has been above normal.

She said with the current rainy season people should continue to be vigilant to ensure that there are no mosquito breeding sites in the surroundings.

