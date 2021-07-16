Grenada will have 4 participants in track and field at the OIlympics, including the only Olympic champion from the sub-region, quarter-miler, Kirani James.

The others are Anderson Peters in the Javelin Throw; Lindon Victor in the Men’s decathlon; Kimberly Ince in the Women’s 100 metres backstroke; and Delron Felix in the Men’s 100 metres freestyle.

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) will be represented by Kyron McMaster in the Men’s 400 metres Hurdles; Chantel Malone in the Women’s Long Jump; and Elinah Phillip in the Women’s 50 metres freestyle.

