MRS ELKA VERONA ALVES better known as AUNTY ELKA of Page Farm, Bequia died on Friday June 18th at the age of 101. The funeral takes place Saturday July 24th at the Streams of Power, Bequia according to Church of Christ rights. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Paget Farm Cemetery.

