Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says that the Caribbean Community CARICOM needs to play a leading role in addressing the situation in Haiti.

The Prime Minister addressed the issue while speaking on this week’s edition of Round Table Talk.

Haitians woke up to news last week that their President Jovenel Moise had been brutally killed, and his wife injured in the attack.

The killing of President Moise has sparked an investigation across multiple countries.

No public statements have been released by at least two dozen people who have been detained in relation to the case.

