MRS BERYL ESTELITA HARRY better known as MOTHER HARRY and LON-CONS of Campden Park died on Sunday June 27th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 25th at the St. Michael Spiritual Baptist Temple, Campden Park. The body lies at the temple from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Lowmans Hill Cemetery. All Spiritual Baptist attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols.

