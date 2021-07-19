MRS THERESA REGISFORD nee GONSALVES of Bridgetown, Biabou died on Sunday June 27th at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 31st at the Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church at Argyle. The viewing and tributes begin at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the Bus “Hotter Wax” with registration number HC 145 and will leave Cedars at 9.30 am. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols.

