The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is working closely with the Ministry of Tourism to develop the cruise protocols for SVG.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache said the bubble will include not only the people on the cruise ship but will be extended to individuals on land with whom they will interact.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid -19 update

