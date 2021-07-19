St Vincent and the Grenadines’ has officially selected its Tokyo Olympic team

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ team for the Tokyo Olympics has been finalised.

It includes Shafiqua Maloney in the Women’s 800 metres; Alex Joachim in the Men’s 100 metres freestyle, and Mya de Freitas in the Women’s 200 metres freestyle.

St Lucia will have Levern Spencer in the Women’s High Jump; Stephanie Devaux-Lovell in the Women’s small dinghy sailing; Luc Chevrier in the Men’s small dinghy sailing; Jean Luc Zephir in the Men’s 100 metres freestyle, and Mikaili Charlemagne in the Women’s 50 metres freestyle.

The competitors from Dominica will be Thea La Fond in the Women’s Triple Jump, and Dennick Luke in the Men’s 800 metres.

