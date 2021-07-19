The Carnival Development Corporation {CDC} has expressed condolences on the passing of Winston Soso.

The CDC says his passing has left a void but they will forever cherish his great achievements through music.

Meanwhile, The St Vincent and Grenadines Calypsonians Association says it is truly saddened by Winston Soso’s passing and extends its deepest condolences to all who mourn including his family, friends, fans and the entertainment industry

The Association thanked him for his sterling contributions and dedication to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diaspora Committee of New York also expressed sadness at Soso’s passing.

The Committee says it is happy to have recognized him with a Cultural Award in 2017 at the Diaspora Heritage Awards.

The Cultural Ambassador has contributed significantly to this country’s cultural landscape and thrilled Music Lovers with hits such as Don’t Rock It So; Ah Feel To Party Tonight; Dianne and I Don’t Mind.

