The Government is seeking to make St. Vincent and the Grenadines the Caribbean Neurosurgical Base

The Government will be seeking to have St. Vincent and the Grenadines become the premier provider of Neurology services.

Prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says discussion will soon be held between several stakeholders on having SVG become the Caribbean Neurosurgical Base.

The Prime Minister , made this disclosure while delivering the feature address at the opening of the Barrouallie Smart Health Centre on Friday.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health St. Clair Prince says the Ministry is continuing to address issues relating to healthcare in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Several Government Officials, as well as Representatives from the British Government and the Pan American Health Organization attended Friday’s ceremony.

