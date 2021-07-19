Defending champions, the West Indies, England and Australia will play in Group 1 of the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17th October to 14th November.

The other teams in Group 1 are South Africa, plus two qualifying teams.

Group 2 comprises India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

The tournament was moved from India last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The groups were selected based on the International Cricket Council Twenty20 rankings. England are the top-ranked side in the world.

Ireland play against Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Namibia in Group A of the initial qualifying stage, with the top two teams going through.

Scotland are in Group B with Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman.

