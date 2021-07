Director of the UWI Seismic Research Centre, Dr. Erouscilla Joseph said the low level activity that is continuing at La Soufriere Volcano now can be considered as the remnants of the explosive eruption of the Volcano which occurred earlier this year.

Dr. Joseph said however that her team is continuing to closely monitor the activity at the volcano.

Recardo Wilson tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

