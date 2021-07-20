The National Dance Festival is scheduled for the month of September

The Ministry of Culture said plans are underway for the National Dance Festival which is scheduled to be held here during the month of September.

This was revealed by Administrative Officer in the Ministry of Culture, Claydonna Peters during an interview with NBC News.

Miss Peters said even in the wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano and the midst of the COVID19 Pandemic the Ministry of Culture is putting measures in place to ensure the continuity of the national cultural program.

She said the Ministry is working assiduously to host a number of its programs virtually.

Miss Peters said while the National Dance Festival will be held during the month of September they want Dancers across the country to start getting their preparations in place to ensure another successful hosting of the program.

She said they expect the National Dance Festival 2021 to be another grand showcase of Vincentian talent, even though it will be held virtually.

