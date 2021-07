The results of yesterday’s matches in the CONCACAF Gold Cup

In yesterday’s Group matches of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico beat El Salvador and the match between Trinidad and Tobago and Guatemala ended in a draw.

In Group A, Mexico defeated El Salvador 1-0 in Dallas, Texas, and Trinidad and Tobago and Guatemala played to a 1-1 draw also in Group A at Frisco, Texas.

Another four matches are scheduled for today. Costa Rica will play against Jamaica in Group at 7.00 p. m. At the same time, Suriname will meet Guadeloupe in Group A. At 9.00 p. m, Panama will oppose Grenada in Group D, and also at 9.00 p. m, Honduras will meet Qatar in Group D.

