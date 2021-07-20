Vincentian, Dr. Kishore Shallow has been re-elected President of the Windward Islands Cricket Board for another two-year term.

Last Friday, at Bay Gardens Marina Haven, Gros Islet, St. Lucia, at the first face-to-face Annual General Meeting of the Board since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Shallow was re-elected unopposed.

Grenadian, Dwain Gill was also elected unopposed as 1st Vice President. He replaced St Lucian, Julian Charles who served in the post for many years.

Also re-elected to office were Vincentians, Kezron Walters as Secretary, and Dougal James as Treasurer.

Gill will continue as a Windward Islands Cricket Board’s Director on Cricket West Indies, while St Lucian, Carol Henry becomes the new Cricket West Indies Director replacing Julian Charles. Romel Currency and Clement Marcellin will serve for one year as alternate Directors on Cricket West Indies.

Former Windward Islands captain, Liam Sebastien, and former player, Craig Emmanuel have replaced Trevor Shillingford and Greg Wilson as Windward Islands cricket selectors. Grenadian, Steve Mahon was re-appointed Chairman of Selectors with Roland Wilkinson as the other member of the Selection Committee.

The first assignment of the selectors will be at three Best vs. Best ‘red ball’ matches in Grenada which started last Saturday and will continue to 30th July.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

